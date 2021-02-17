The Big 12 and SEC called off basketball games scheduled for Thursday due to frigid temperatures and uncommon winter conditions.
No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 12 Texas will not play Thursday, with a makeup date to be announced later this week. No. 15 Texas Tech and TCU, also postponed Tuesday, was also scrapped by the Big 12 and is expected to be made up before the conference tournament.
"Due to continuing inclement weather, the Texas at Oklahoma and Texas Tech at TCU men's basketball games scheduled for Thursday, February 18 have been postponed. Additional information will be released when available," the Big 12 said in a statement Wednesday.
Three SEC men's games were postponed, with makeup dates not yet determined: No. 8 Alabama at Texas A&M, LSU at Ole Miss, and Mississippi State at Auburn.
Oklahoma is 8-4 in Big 12 play and 13-5 overall. Idle Baylor, ranked No. 2 but on pause due to COVID-19, leads the conference with a 17-0 record this season. The Bears are 9-0 in the Big 12.
Texas is 13-5 with a 7-4 Big 12 record.
In the SEC, Alabama leads the standings with a 12-1 conference record and is 17-5 overall.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.