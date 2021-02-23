No. 2 Baylor is one of a handful of ranked programs that will play three games next week as the Big 12 announced schedule adjustments ahead of its conference tournament.
The Bears, who returned to action Tuesday night following a lengthy layoff necessitated by COVID-19 protocol, will play No. 10 West Virginia on Tuesday, Oklahoma State on Thursday and No. 18 Texas Tech on Sunday as part of the newly announced schedule. West Virginia, Texas Tech and No. 14 Texas will similarly play three games apiece during the week.
No. 7 Oklahoma will play twice -- at Oklahoma State on Monday and vs. Texas on Thursday.
The full Big 12 schedule for the week of March 1-7 is as follows:
Monday, March 1
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Tuesday, March 2
Baylor at West Virginia
TCU at Texas Tech
Texas at Iowa State
Thursday, March 4
Iowa State at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at Baylor
TCU at West Virginia
Texas at Oklahoma
Saturday, March 6
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Iowa State at Kansas State
Sunday, March 7
Texas Tech at Baylor
Texas at TCU
Further, Baylor's Feb. 25 contest against West Virginia was canceled to avoid scheduling a team to play three games in successive weeks.
The Big 12 had left the week of March 1-7 open in case of makeup games. The conference's tournament will take place in Kansas City from March 10-13.
--Field Level Media
