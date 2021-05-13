Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from next week's event in Parma, Italy, with a "continuing illness," the WTA Tour announced Thursday.
Andreescu, who is ranked No. 7 in the world, has been idle since an ankle injury forced her to retire from the Miami Open final on April 3.
The 20-year-old Canadian had tested positive for COVID-19, however she took to Instagram to note that she has since tested negative following her isolation period.
"Although I have tested negative following my isolation period in Madrid and having been back in full training the last few days, the Italian government rules put me at risk of being isolated again if I travel to Italy," Andreescu wrote.
Andreescu also endured a 15-month layoff for a knee injury before returning to action at the Australian Open in February.
--Field Level Media
