Canada's Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday due to illness.

"I'm very sorry that I have to withdraw from Madrid," she said in a statement released by the tournament. " I was really looking forward to playing Madrid."

It is the latest setback for Andreescu, 20, who has not played since an ankle injury forced her to retire from the Miami Open final on April 3.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion also endured a 15-month layoff for a knee injury before returning to action at the Australian Open in February.

Action in Madrid begins Tuesday, with the final of the WTA 1000 tournament scheduled for May 8.

--Field Level Media

