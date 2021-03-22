The slew of upsets thus far in the NCAA Tournament led to a an unlikely payday for one DraftKings bettor on Sunday.
The user placed a $10 wager on a 10-leg parlay that included multiple first- and second-round games. At +331910 odds, the bettor won $33,201.09 after winning all 10 games.
Bet details (All bets on moneyline):
--Abilene Christian
--UCLA
--Loyola Chicago
--Baylor
--Syracuse
--Arkansas
--Houston
--Oral Roberts
--Villanova
--Oregon State
Creighton squeaked by its first-round game with a one-point victory over UC Santa Barbara. That kept alive a $10,000 wager by a PointsBet user that would pay $210,000 if the Bluejays win the title as +2000 longshots.
Another PointsBet user saw a longshot bet come to an end with Texas Tech's loss to Arkansas on Sunday night. Had the Red Raiders won the title, the user's $2,500 bet with +6600 odds would have paid $167,500.
--Field Level Media
