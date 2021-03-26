One lucky BetMGM customer turned a $100 wager into $123,756 with a successful 20-team parlay on Thursday.
The winning parlay included five NBA games, five NHL games, eight soccer matches and two tennis matches.
The winning bets were as follows:
NBA: Knicks (-150) vs. Wizards, Trail Blazers (+110) vs. Heat, Clippers (-275) vs. Spurs, Kings (-140) vs. Warriors, and 76ers (-225) vs. Lakers.
NHL: Capitals (-200) vs. Devils, Penguins (-300) vs. Sabres, Rangers (-130) vs. Flyers, Islanders (+105) vs. Bruins, and Maple Leafs (-300) vs. Senators.
Soccer: Germany (-752) vs. Iceland, Spain-Greece (under 3.5), Italy (-599) vs. Northern Ireland, Scotland (-300) vs. Austria, Sweden (-350) vs. Georgia, Albania (-350) vs. Andorra, Hungary (-400) vs. Poland, and England-San Marino (under 7.5).
Tennis: Marin Cilic (-549) vs. Federico Coria and Ashleigh Barty (-1408) vs. Kristina Kucova.
--Field Level Media
