One lucky BetMGM customer turned a $100 wager into $123,756 with a successful 20-team parlay on Thursday.

The winning parlay included five NBA games, five NHL games, eight soccer matches and two tennis matches.

The winning bets were as follows:

NBA: Knicks (-150) vs. Wizards, Trail Blazers (+110) vs. Heat, Clippers (-275) vs. Spurs, Kings (-140) vs. Warriors, and 76ers (-225) vs. Lakers.

NHL: Capitals (-200) vs. Devils, Penguins (-300) vs. Sabres, Rangers (-130) vs. Flyers, Islanders (+105) vs. Bruins, and Maple Leafs (-300) vs. Senators.

Soccer: Germany (-752) vs. Iceland, Spain-Greece (under 3.5), Italy (-599) vs. Northern Ireland, Scotland (-300) vs. Austria, Sweden (-350) vs. Georgia, Albania (-350) vs. Andorra, Hungary (-400) vs. Poland, and England-San Marino (under 7.5).

Tennis: Marin Cilic (-549) vs. Federico Coria and Ashleigh Barty (-1408) vs. Kristina Kucova.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.