Churchill Downs Inc. announced its sportsbook, BetAmerica, will re-brand as TwinSpires this year.
The company is targeting the debut of the new branding to coincide with the scheduled launch of the TwinSpires online sportsbook and casino in Michigan later this month, pending regulatory approval.
TwinSpires has offered online and mobile betting on horse racing in the United States and internationally since 2007.
"Pursuing a single brand strategy allows us to maintain focus on integrating our horse racing wagering platform alongside our sports betting and iGaming business, which will provide our players with the ultimate online and mobile betting experience," said Ian Williams, Churchill Downs president of online gaming.
BetAmerica sportsbooks are available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Mississippi, Michigan and Colorado. The company said current users will be migrated to TwinSpires during the first half of 2021.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.