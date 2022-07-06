Oddsmakers are more than ready to bet on Chet.
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made his debut in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday and turned in a performance that caused a shift in Rookie of the Year futures markets.
Holmgren scored 23 points, blocked six shots, pulled down seven rebounds, sank four 3-pointers and dished out four assists for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City selected the versatile 7-footer out of Gonzaga with the second overall pick in last month's draft. Duke's Paolo Banchero went No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic.
Holmgren was +600 -- fifth behind favorite Banchero, No. 3 pick Jabari Smith (Houston Rockets), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) and Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons) -- on draft night.
By the end of Tuesday's game in Salt Lake City, Holmgren had been moved to the second-best odds at +500 via BetMGM behind on Banchero (+360) and was +400 at DraftKings behind only Banchero (+350).
A $10 bet on Holmgren for ROY at +400 would have a total payout of $50.
--Field Level Media
