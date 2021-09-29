Sorry, an error occurred.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday.
Higgins and safety Jessie Bates III (neck) have been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3).
Higgins, 22, totaled 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the first two contests before sitting out Cincinnati's 24-10 victory at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Bates, 24, has recorded 22 tackles in three starts this season for the Bengals (2-1).
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) are listed as doubtful for Thursday's game.
For the Jaguars, kicker Josh Lambo (personal reasons) and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) have both been ruled out.
Lambo, 30, missed two extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and has missed all three of his field-goal tries so far this season.
The Jaguars signed former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright, 25, to the practice squad on Monday.
Robertson-Harris, 28, was a limited participant in practice all week and will miss his second straight game. He had seven tackles and one quarterback hit in the first two games.
--Field Level Media
