The Cincinnati Bengals signed free agent left tackle Riley Reiff on Friday.
The Minnesota Vikings released the 32-year-old veteran last week in order to clear $11 million in salary cap space.
With the Bengals, Reiff's primary job will be to protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Reiff had been Minnesota's starter at left tackle since joining the team in 2017.
Originally drafted by Detroit in the first round (No. 23 overall) in 2012 out of Iowa, Reiff played his first five seasons with the Lions. He signed a five-year, $58.75 million contract with Minnesota prior to the 2017 season.
Reiff has started 127 of 135 regular-season games played in nine seasons.
--Field Level Media
