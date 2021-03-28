The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed linebacker Jordan Evans to a one-year deal on Sunday.
Evans, 26, tallied 11 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery in 15 games last season.
A sixth-round pick in 2017, Evans has 122 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in 60 career games (nine starts).
--Field Level Media
