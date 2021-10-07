Sorry, an error occurred.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon missed a second straight practice Thursday with an ankle injury.
Mixon was diagnosed with a low-grade ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.
Mixon, 25, suffered the injury during Cincinnati's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.
Mixon rushed 16 times for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Jags. He has 353 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns on the season.
The 2017 second-round pick has rushed for 3,712 yards and 22 scores in 54 career games.
Also missing practice Thursday were offensive linemen Trey Hopkins (knee), Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) and D'Ante Smith (illness).
Wide receiver Tee Higgins was a limited participant after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury.
--Field Level Media
