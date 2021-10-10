Sorry, an error occurred.
The Cincinnati Bengals will have running back Joe Mixon in the backfield for Sunday's game against the visiting Green Bay Packers.
Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that the team would determine Mixon's availability after a Saturday workout.
Mixon missed practice all week after sustaining a low-grade ankle sprain in the Bengals' 24-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 30.
Samaje Perine would be in line for a larger workload for the Bengals (3-1) should Mixon be unable to play at 100 percent against the Packers (3-1).
Mixon, 25, leads the team in carries (83), rushing yards (353) and rushing touchdowns (two).
Perine, 26, has nine carries for 28 yards.
--Field Level Media
