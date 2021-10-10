Sorry, an error occurred.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went to a local hospital Sunday to be evaluated for a throat contusion.
Burrow took several big hits in a 25-22 overtime loss to the visiting Green Bay Packers, but it was not immediately clear when he was injured.
He was reportedly having trouble speaking after the game and did not talk to the media.
Burrow completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked three times.
Burrow, 24, was the No. 1 overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has passed for 1,269 yards with 11 TDs and six picks in five starts this season for the Bengals (3-2).
--Field Level Media
