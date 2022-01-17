The Cincinnati Bengals put starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a foot injury in their wild-card victory.

Offensive guard Xavier Su'a-Filo was activated from IR and added to the 53-man roster. He had been on IR since Oct. 9 with a knee injury.

Ogunjobi played just 28 defensive snaps before getting carted off with the injury Saturday against Las Vegas. Ogunjobi had a fumble recovery in the game.

Ogunjobi, 27, had 49 tackles and seven sacks in 16 starts in his first season in Cincy.

Su'a-Filo, 31, started Cincinnati's first two regular-season games at right guard before getting hurt.

The Bengals visit the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday in an AFC divisional playoff game.

--Field Level Media

