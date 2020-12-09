Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams was placed on injured reserve with an ailing right knee, the team announced on Wednesday.
Williams, 23, was injured during the Bengals' 19-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He has started in all 10 games in which he has played this season for Cincinnati (2-9-1), which hosts the Dallas Cowboys (3-9) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).
Williams was selected by the Bengals with the 11th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, however he sat out his rookie season with a torn labrum.
Also on Wednesday, Cincinnati activated cornerback Darius Phillips from injured reserve. Phillips sustained a groin injury in the Bengals' 31-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1.
Phillips, 24, has recorded 19 tackles and one interception in eight games (five starts) this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.