The Cincinnati Bengals placed starting linebacker Germaine Pratt on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Pratt, 25, ranks second on the team with 91 tackles, just one fewer than safety Vonn Bell.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Pratt also has two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 15 starts this season.

He has never missed a game in his three-year NFL career, but that streak is in jeopardy for Sunday's contest between the Bengals (9-6) and visiting Kansas City Chiefs (11-4).

The Bengals also cleared guard Xavier Su'a-Filo to return to practice from injured reserve and removed wide receiver Mike Thomas from the COVID list.

--Field Level Media

