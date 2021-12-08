Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to be sidelined with a shoulder injury, but for how long is up for debate.

Coach Zac Taylor suggested earlier this week that the Bengals are hoping Wilson is only out for one game, but ESPN reported on Wednesday that it could be an "extended period of time."

Wilson, 25, left Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on a cart following the injury.

The 2020 third-round pick has 92 tackles, four interceptions and a sack in 12 games this season. He had 33 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in his rookie year.

--Field Level Media

