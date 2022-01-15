Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou is one of the team's inactives for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

Tupou injured his knee during last Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He didn't practice all week and was listed as doubtful.

Tupou started nine of 17 games played this season and had 12 tackles.

The Raiders will have defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on the field. He was questionable with back and knee injuries.

Hankins had 38 tackles in 14 regular-season games.

--Field Level Media

