Cornerback Tre Flowers signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team on Saturday.

Flowers, 26, joined the Bengals off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 14. He recorded 23 tackles and a pass defensed in 11 games (one start) with Cincinnati.

Flowers has 235 tackles, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two sacks in 58 career games (41 starts) with the Seahawks (2018-21) and Bengals.

He was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

