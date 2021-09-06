Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes will miss Week 1 with a hamstring injury, coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.
The Bengals open the season at home Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted Waynes with the 11th overall pick in 2015.
Waynes, 29, injured his right hamstring in practice in late August.
After signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals in March 2020, he missed all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in training camp.
Wayne tallied 247 tackles and seven interceptions in 74 games (53 starts) during his five seasons with the Vikings (2015-19).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.