The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes was downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers.
Waynes, 29, is nursing a hamstring injury and has yet to play this season for the Bengals (1-1).
After signing a three-year, $42 million deal with Cincinnati in March 2020, Waynes missed all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle sustained in training camp.
Wayne recorded 247 tackles and seven interceptions in 74 games (53 starts) during his five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2015-19).
Also on Saturday, the Bengals promoted safety Sean Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.
Davis, 27, has collected 259 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 66 career games with the Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Bengals.
--Field Level Media
