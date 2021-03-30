The Cincinnati Bengals retained guard Quinton Spain with a one-year contract on Tuesday.
Spain was an unrestricted free agent after finishing the 2020 season with the Bengals. The deal is worth $1.12 million, according to spotrac.
The 29-year-old Spain appeared in four games (two starts) for the Buffalo Bills last season before being benched and eventually released on Oct. 21. He was picked up by Cincinnati and started eight of nine games played.
Spain has started 74 of 79 games played during six NFL seasons. He signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia prior to the 2015 season and started 48 of 50 games over four seasons with the Titans.
He started all 16 games for the Bills in 2019 and was signed to a three-year, $15 million deal after the campaign before falling out of favor last season.
--Field Level Media
