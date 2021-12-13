The Cincinnati Bengals added linebacker Clay Johnston to the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Signed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 9, Johnston has played mostly on special teams.

He has 13 tackles and one forced fumble in 10 games this season with Carolina and Cincinnati.

Johnston, 25, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

The Bengals (7-6) are on the road this Sunday against the Denver Broncos (7-6).

