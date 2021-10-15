The Cincinnati Bengals activated rookie guard Jackson Carman off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Carman, who was placed on the list Monday, returns to the active roster in time for Sunday's game at Detroit.

Carman, 21, is vaccinated and was asymptomatic, making him eligible to return to work after two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Drafted in the second round out of Clemson, he has started the past three games at right guard.

Running back Samaje Perine remains on the COVID list as the Bengals (3-2) prepare to face the Lions (0-5).

--Field Level Media

