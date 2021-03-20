Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons was a late scratch for the 76ers' game Saturday night with left knee soreness.
Simmons joined Seth Curry (ankle soreness) and Joel Embiid (knee bone bruise) on the sidelines against the visiting Sacramento Kings.
Simmons participated in the team's shootaround Saturday morning but experienced soreness afterward. Simmons had been listed as probable on the team's injury report ahead of the game.
Simmons is averaging 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in 34 games.
