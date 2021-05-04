Bellator MMA has parted ways with 15 fighters, MMA Junkie reported.
Twelve of the 15 are from the promotion's European series, which has been idle since October 2020. The reasons behind the departures were not clear.
The 15 fighters, per MMA Junkie:
Yannick Bahati
Mandy Bohm
Justin Burlinson
Claudio Conti
Ruben Crawford
Zach Freeman
Will Fleury
Constantin Gnusariev
Malin Hermansson
Jade Jorand
A.J. Matthews
Karl Moore
Pietro Penini
Giorgio Pietrini
Bobby Voelker
--Field Level Media
