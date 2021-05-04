Bellator MMA has parted ways with 15 fighters, MMA Junkie reported.

Twelve of the 15 are from the promotion's European series, which has been idle since October 2020. The reasons behind the departures were not clear.

The 15 fighters, per MMA Junkie:

Yannick Bahati

Mandy Bohm

Justin Burlinson

Claudio Conti

Ruben Crawford

Zach Freeman

Will Fleury

Constantin Gnusariev

Malin Hermansson

Jade Jorand

A.J. Matthews

Karl Moore

Pietro Penini

Giorgio Pietrini

Bobby Voelker

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.