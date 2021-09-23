Third-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and No. 4 Maria Sakkari of Greece advanced to the quarterfinals with straight-set victories Thursday at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Bencic defeated Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-3, while Sakkari beat Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-2 in 83 minutes.
Fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia was upset by Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in a match that lasted two hours, 19 minutes.
Also, seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, and Switzerland's Jil Teichmann topped American Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
--Field Level Media
