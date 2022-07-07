Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore is reportedly facing drug and weapon charges in Texas.

KXII reported Wednesday that Moore was arrested Monday in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas.

The 27-year-old posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day, according to the report.

Moore signed a one-year contract with the Bears in April.

A seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2017, he has 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 50 games (14 starts) with the Seahawks (2017-20), Denver Broncos (2021) and Green Bay Packers (2021).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription