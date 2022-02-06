The Chicago Bears hired Richard Hightower as their special teams coordinator on Sunday morning.

Hightower takes the place of Chris Tabor, who left the Bears last month to become the special teams coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

Hightower, 41, previously served as the Bears' assistant special teams coordinator in 2016. He spent the next five years as special teams coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers.

Hightower also worked in various coaching roles with the Cleveland Browns, Washington franchise and Houston Texans.

