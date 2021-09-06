The Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday.
The Bears waived linebacker Josh Woods in a corresponding move.
Perriman, who turns 28 on Friday, was released by the Detroit Lions last week.
"Big-time speed," said general manager Ryan Pace. "We've talked about him, I feel like, every year. We've gone back and looked at our grades. (Speed) has been the one trait. He's big. He's 6-2. He can still run and that's just continuing the speed and explosiveness in this offense."
Perriman caught 30 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games (all starts) last season for the New York Jets. He has 125 career catches for 2,066 yards and 14 TDs with four teams since being selected No. 26 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 draft.
The Bears open the season Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams.
--Field Level Media
