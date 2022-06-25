The Chicago Bears signed their top draft pick Kyler Gordon to a four-year contract on Saturday.

Gordon, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, recorded 98 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 33 games at Washington.

The 22-year-old cornerback was named first-team All-Pac-12 after collecting 46 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Second-round safety Jaquan Brisker is the only one of 11 draft picks that remains unsigned by the Bears.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In