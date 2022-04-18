The Chicago Bears announced the signing of tight end James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year deal on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old veteran caught 24 passes for 244 yards in seven games (six starts) in 2021, his fifth season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

O'Shaughnessy has 112 receptions for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns in 80 games (40 starts) with Kansas City (2015-16) and Jacksonville. The Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round in 2015.

Chicago signed tight end Ryan Griffin as a free agent earlier this month. Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted are also on the Bears' depth chart at the position.

--Field Level Media

