The Chicago Bears signed quarterback Tim Boyle off the Detroit Lions' practice squad Wednesday.
Starter Justin Fields was limited in practice Wednesday with his injured left shoulder and backup Trevor Siemian did not practice due to an oblique injury sustained during pregame warmups on Sunday.
Boyle previously played with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy when both were with the Green Bay Packers during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would split the starters' snaps at Wednesday's practice with third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman. He said Fields and Siemian are considered day-to-day.
Siemian started Sunday's 27-24 loss to the New York Jets and passed for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
It remains to be seen who will be under center for the Bears (3-9) against the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday at Soldier Field.
The Bears, Eberflus said, are not expecting any surprises from the Packers despite Aaron Rodgers' rib injury.
Boyle, 28, was 0-3 as a starter for the Lions last season. He has completed 64 of 98 passes for 541 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games with the Green Bay Packers and Lions.
