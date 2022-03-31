The Chicago Bears signed safety Dane Cruikshank to a one-year contract Thursday.

The 26-year-old Cruikshank spent the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in 44 games (four starts), recording 65 tackles, two passes defended and one interception.

Cruikshank provides the Bears with depth in the secondary as well as special-teams experience. He had 18 special-teams tackles from 2018-19, which ranked second on the Titans during that time.

Tennessee drafted Cruikshank in the fifth round (No. 152 overall) out of Arizona in 2018.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In