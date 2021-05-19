The Chicago Bears signed backup interior offensive lineman Adam Redmond on Wednesday, the three-year pro's 28th birthday.
The team also waived undrafted rookie guard Gage Cervenka, who they signed out of Clemson after last month's draft.
Redmond played in four games with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He's played in 18 games in three seasons with the Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2017. The Cowboys released Redmond earlier this month.
