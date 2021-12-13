Chicago Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson will need surgery to repair a fractured forearm.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the 28-year-old veteran will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Houston-Carson was hurt during the second half of Sunday night's 45-30 loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

He appeared in 13 games (three starts) in 2021, collecting 51 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

A sixth-round pick by Chicago in 2016, Houston-Carson has 94 tackles, four fumble recoveries and two picks in 77 career games with the Bears.

--Field Level Media

