The Chicago Bears ruled out a pair of key defensive backs for Sunday's road game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson was downgraded because of a shoulder injury, while safety Deon Bush was ruled out because of a foot injury. Johnson has started all 13 games during his rookie season, while Bush has appeared in 10 games in a reserve role.
Chicago promoted defensive back Xavier Crawford from the practice squad to help fill the void. The Bears also restored linebacker Manti Te'o from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to the team's practice squad.
The Bears (6-7) and Vikings (6-7) each are fighting for a chance to climb back to .500.
