The Chicago Bears released backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on Thursday, a move that saves the team $2 million against the salary cap.
Recently signed P.J. Walker is now the primary backup to starter Justin Fields.
Siemian, 31, appeared in two games for the Bears in 2022, going 0-1 as the starter in place of Fields. Siemian threw for 184 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
Siemian is 13-17 as a starter for four different teams in six seasons.
The Bears also agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Andrew Billings, pending a physical.
Billings, 28, has 4.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 67 games (51 starts) over five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017-19), Cleveland Browns (2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022).
--Field Level Media
