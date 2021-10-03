Sorry, an error occurred.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery exited Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter due to a left knee injury.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said after the 24-14 victory that the team didn't yet know the seriousness.
Meanwhile, nfl.com reported that Montgomery will undergo an MRI exam on Monday with the team feeling the injury may only be a hyperextended knee.
Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and two touchdown on 23 carries against the Lions.
He was injured with just over 11 minutes remaining and grabbed his knee in obvious pain.
"As soon as he got tackled and I saw his facial expression and heard him, I was waving my hand for the trainers to come over as fast as they can," Bears receiver Darnell Moody said.
The 100-yard outing was Montgomery's second of the season. He leads the Bears with 309 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The 24-year-old Montgomery is in his third NFL season. He rushed for 889 yards as a rookie in 2019 and 1,070 last season.
--Field Level Media
