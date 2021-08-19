Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Thursday after being held out with a groin injury the day before.
Newly signed left tackle Jason Peters also made his training camp debut and rookie offensive lineman Larry Borom was on the field for the first time since entering the concussion protocol on Aug. 6.
Fields, 22, was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score in a 20-13 preseason win against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.
Peters, 39, signed with the Bears on Saturday. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro has started 203 of his 213 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Philadelphia Eagles (2009-20).
Borom, 22, was drafted in the fifth round out of Missouri.
