The Chicago Bears placed running back/return specialist Tarik Cohen on the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.
Cohen sustained a torn ACL in his right knee in Week 3 of last season.
Cohen, who turns 26 on Monday, has 1,101 rushing yards in 51 NFL games (22 starts) but is a force as a returner.
Cohen is averaging 10.3 yards with one touchdown on 96 career punt returns and 20.9 yards on 30 kickoff returns. He was a Pro Bowl selection as a punt returner in 2018 when he averaged 12.5 yards on 33 returns.
Rookie receiver Dazz Newsome also was placed on the PUP list. Newsome injured a shoulder during organized team activities in June.
Newsome was a sixth-round draft choice out of North Carolina.
Chicago's first training camp practice is slated for Wednesday.
