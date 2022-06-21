The Chicago Bears put offensive lineman Dakota Dozier on injured reserve Tuesday after their offseason acquisition suffered a leg injury last week.

Dozier, 31, was carted off the field at a June 14 minicamp practice with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

Dozier was signed as a free agent in March and he was slated to battle for the starting right guard position.

The 2014 fourth-round pick has played in 76 games (27 starts) with the New York Jets (2014-18) and Minnesota Vikings (2019-21). He started all 16 games with the Vikings in 2020.

In a corresponding move, the Bears signed cornerback Jayson Stanley.

Stanley, 25, is a former undrafted free agent who appeared in eight games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He played seven snaps on defense and 129 on special teams.

--Field Level Media

