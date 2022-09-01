wire Bears place WR N'Keal Harry (ankle) on injured reserve Field Level Media Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As expected, the Chicago Bears placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve as he recovers from surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain.Harry, 24, was injured Aug. 6 during a training camp practice. With his placement on IR, he will be eligible to return in Week 5 when the Bears visit the Minnesota Vikings.The 2019 first-round pick was traded to the Bears from the New England Patriots in July in return for a seventh-round pick in 2024.Harry hauled in just 57 catches for 598 yards and four TDs in three seasons with New England.Also Thursday, the Bears signed offensive lineman Kellen Diesch and linebacker Joe Thomas to the practice squad.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now HR chief appointed interim principal of Marietta High after Eric Holland’s departure County to toss out code amendment, work with haulers after trash summit 3 Acworth teens arrested, accused of shooting airsoft gun at pedestrians Death penalty sought in Pinetree killings Cobb man, accused founder of Ghostface Gangsters gang, pleads guilty in racketeering case
