The Chicago Bears ruled out nose tackle Eddie Goldman from Sunday's season opener against the host Los Angeles Rams with knee and ankle injuries.
Goldman, 27, will have to wait at least another week for his return to the field after he opted out of the 2020 season. He played in and started all but two games from 2017-19.
According to head coach Matt Nagy, Goldman tweaked his knee in practice on Monday.
A second-round pick by the Bears in 2015 out of Florida State, Goldman has 12.5 career sacks and 153 tackles in 67 games (63 starts) all with Chicago.
