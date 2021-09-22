Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields has been named the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Browns in Cleveland.
Andy Dalton is battling through a bone bruise in his knee. Nick Foles will back up Fields.
"I think I'm ready. I've been preparing for this moment for a long time," Fields said Wednesday.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said Dalton will return as the starter once he's healthy.
Dalton was injured in the first half of last Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton's longtime former team. The quarterback grabbed his lower left leg following a sack in the second quarter. On the next play, he broke from the pocket to escape pressure and scurried out of bounds, again reaching for the outside of his leg as he returned to the Bears' bench.
Fields took over after halftime with the host Bears leading the Bengals, 7-3.
Dalton finished 9 of 11 for 56 yards passing and a touchdown. Fields completed 6 of 13 pass attempts for 60 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries.
On the season, Dalton has completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 262 yards, with a touchdown and an interception for the Bears (1-1).
The Browns are 1-1.
--Field Level Media
