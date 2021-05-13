Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was deemed a high-risk close contact of a family member who tested positive for COVID-19 and will participate virtually when the team holds its rookie minicamp this weekend, NFL Network reported Thursday.
He is in the process of getting vaccinated, according to the report.
Nagy will run meetings -- which already were virtual -- via Zoom.
The 43-year-old Nagy enters his fourth season as Bears coach with a 28-20 record and two playoff appearances.
--Field Level Media
