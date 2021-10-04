Sorry, an error occurred.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Andy Dalton remains his starting quarterback when healthy.
Rookie Justin Fields made his second straight start under center Sunday and earned his first NFL victory with a 24-14 defeat of the visiting Detroit Lions.
Dalton missed his second straight game with a knee injury and Nick Foles served as Fields' backup on Sunday.
"When Andy's healthy, he's our starter. Justin's the two. Nick's the three," Nagy confirmed Monday.
The Bears (2-2) visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.
Fields, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards with one interception against the Lions.
Fields, 22, has completed 48.1 percent of his passes for 347 yards, two picks and no touchdowns this season. He has rushed for 55 yards and one score.
Dalton, 34, has completed 73.5 percent of his throws for 262 yards with one TD and one pick.
--Field Level Media
