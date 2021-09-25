Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the host Cleveland Browns.
Goldman, 27, has yet to make his season debut since sustaining a knee injury in practice on Sept. 6.
Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season, played in and started all but two games from 2017-19.
A second-round pick by the Bears in 2015 out of Florida State, Goldman has 12.5 career sacks and 153 tackles in 67 games (63 starts) all with Chicago.
Also on Saturday, the Bears (1-1) elevated defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster.
Hunt, 34, has recorded 114 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 105 career games (26 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Bears.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.