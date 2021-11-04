Sorry, an error occurred.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery returned to practice Thursday for the first time since spraining his left knee in Week 4.
He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9. The team now has a 21-day window to activate Montgomery from IR to the active roster.
Montgomery exited a 24-14 win against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter on Oct. 3 after rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Despite missing four games, Montgomery still leads Chicago with three rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 309 rushing yards behind rookie Khalil Herbert (351).
Montgomery, 24, has rushed for 2,268 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 85 passes for 672 yards and three TDs in 35 games since the Bears drafted him in the third round in 2019.
Herbert, 23, is expected to lead the ground game for the fifth straight week on Monday night when the Bears (3-5) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3).
--Field Level Media
